GRIMSTAD JULIA (HOWARD)
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Julie Grimstad at her home at Longwood at Oakmont on January 22, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1939 to the late William E. and Evelyn (Sale) Howard. She attended The Ellis School, Pittsburgh, PA, graduated from St. Catherine's School, Richmond, VA in 1957, and graduated from Wheaton College, Norton, MA in 1961. She was married to the late Charles M. Grimstad on April 20, 1963, and they were happily married for 55 years. She became a Certified Public Accountant after studying at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, PA. and worked as an accountant for Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Julia's most treasured work was as a volunteer for Contact Pittsburgh's 24-hour crisis hotline, where she also served a President of the Board. She also was President of PTA at The Ellis School and a member of the Junior League. She was a recipient of the Community Champions Jefferson Award for her work with Contact Pittsburgh in 1999 and the Sara Frazer Ellis award from The Ellis School in 2007. A lifelong member of Calvary Church, she served on the Altar Guild, Flower Guild, and Women of Calvary. She was also a member of Pittsburgh Golf Club and a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Julie cherished friends and fostered lifelong friendships through informal gatherings like bridge clubs and visiting friends on vacations with her family. She also loved to dance and was delighted to tap dance in the PGC Follies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, wife, and friend. She is survived by her three children, Katharine Quinn Grimstad of Pittsburgh, PA, Ann Lee Grimstad, PhD, (Blaise Ndjamen, PhD) of Monrovia, CA and Betsy Grimstad (Martin) Limpenny of London, England; and her sister, Evelyn H. (Randolph) Lyon of Lake Forest, IL. She is also survived by her seven adoring grandchildren, Christopher, Julia, Jacob, Carly, Kwayi Ndjamen, Madeleine and George Limpenny and her two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Ryan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles M. Grimstad, and her sister, Macon Lee Howard. Friends and Relatives will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., in the Pruitt Room, The Grandview, Longwood at Oakmont. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her memory to the , https://www.stroke.org/, , https://www.alz.org/, or to Calvary Episcopal Church, http://www.calvarypgh.org/index.aspx. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.