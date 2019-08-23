Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
JULIA I. "LULU" VARAS

JULIA I. "LULU" VARAS Obituary
VARAS JULIA I. "LULU"

Age 73, of McKees Rocks, suddenly, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis; loving life partner of Angelo Scalo; mother of Lisa (Michael) Bine, Debra (Jeff) Stockman, Louis Varas, Frank (Tracey) Varas, Margaret (Glenn) Woods, Suzanna (Shane) Moyers, Andrew (Candace) Varas, Christina (Jesse) Fivecoate; 25 grandchildren; one great-grandson, Ronnie Flynn; sister of Elizabeth Pezich, Margaret Hedden, and the late Susan Craig and Louis Gall; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
