VARAS JULIA I. "LULU"
Age 73, of McKees Rocks, suddenly, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis; loving life partner of Angelo Scalo; mother of Lisa (Michael) Bine, Debra (Jeff) Stockman, Louis Varas, Frank (Tracey) Varas, Margaret (Glenn) Woods, Suzanna (Shane) Moyers, Andrew (Candace) Varas, Christina (Jesse) Fivecoate; 25 grandchildren; one great-grandson, Ronnie Flynn; sister of Elizabeth Pezich, Margaret Hedden, and the late Susan Craig and Louis Gall; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019