KUZIO JULIA "JULIE"

Age 93 of Liberty Borough died Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born January 1, 1926 in Glassport, the daughter of the late Demetro and Katherine Nestor Chocinsky. She worked for and retired from A&P Grocery Stores and was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, McKeesport. She is survived by her brother, John (Lois) Nestor of Engelwood, FL; nieces, Ellen Nestor, Mary Jane Nestor, Lisa (Michael) Vogan, Renee Steeley; nephews, Michael (Lori) Nestor and Jon Nestor. Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Michael (the late Evelyn) Nestor. A Mass will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, 1907 Eden Park Blvd., McKeesport, PA 15132, Fr. Greg Madeya officiating. Arrangements by STRIFFLER FUNERAL HOME, in McKeesport, (Hunter-Edmundson-Striffler), 600 Market Street, Mckeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-6191. Burial will follow. Remembrances in Julie's name may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, McKeesport. To share a memory or condolence visit:

