Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe's Funeral Home
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Monroe, PA
View Map
JULIA LOUISE (ANDERSON) DiCECCO

JULIA LOUISE (ANDERSON) DiCECCO Obituary
DiCECCO JULIA LOUISE (ANDERSON)

Age 66, died peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Columbus, OH after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.  There will be a viewing in Westerville, OH at the HILL FUNERAL HOME on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.  An additional viewing will be in Monroeville, PA at the Jobe's Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, ,2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.  A Mass of Thanksgiving and Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church in Monroe, PA on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:30.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&;mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com ;and http://www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
