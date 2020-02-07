Home

JULIA LOUISE (ANDERSON) DiDECCO

Age 66, died peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Columbus, OH after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.  There will be a viewing in Westerville, OH at the HILL FUNERAL HOME on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.  An additional viewing will be in Monroeville, PA at the Jobe's Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, ,2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.  A Mass of Thanksgiving and Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church in Monroe, PA on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:30.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com and http://www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
