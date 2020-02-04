|
|
CUTSHALL JULIA MARIA
On February 3, 2020, Julia Maria Cutshall, age 57, of Hampton Twp., passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends, beloved wife of 34 years to William R. Cutshall; mother of Leah (Fiancée Justin) Cutshall and Mara Cutshall; daughter of Louis and Yvonne Naccarato; sister of Susan (Rich) Moore, Diana (Todd) DiMaria, Kenneth (Matthew) Naccarato and the late David Naccarato; daughter-in-law of Robert and Elnora Cutshall; sister-in-law of Julia Cutshall; aunt of Daniel, Olivia, Anthony and Sophia. The family is forever grateful for the love, the friendship and many adventures Julie experienced with her devoted caregivers, LynnDee Henc, Sandy Stritzinger, Heather Cobaugh, Debbie Linke and Beth Flint. Julia was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. She enjoyed the outdoors, her pets, traveling and loved spending time with her family. Friends received Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 1 - 3 and 6 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A private interment will take place at Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org or The School at McGuire Memorial, www.mcguirememorial.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020