Age 85, beloved wife and best friend for 63 years to William Andrew (Lou) Laird of the North Shore, formerly of Oakland, passed away on August 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. William and Irene (Molnar) Schiller; sister of Dr. Bill (Dr. Denise) Schiller, the late Anne (Joe) Schiller Kagle, Susan (Wyatt) Schiller; aunt of Samantha (Jay) Kagel Norris; Christopher Kagle and Emlie Schiller; great-aunt of Erin Norris, Matthew Norris; sister-in-law of Audrey (Laird) Raymond Stouffer. Also survived by very special and best friends, Rod and Shelia Hawk ,who are always there for us and so very helpful. No visitation and Entombment Private. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME. Visit Julia's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
