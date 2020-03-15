AMBROZIC JULIA TERESA (BACHURSKI)

Age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; and John, her beloved husband of 67 years. Julia is survived by children, Julie (Jim) Mareino, Jeanne Ambrozic, John (Carol) Ambrozic, Mary (Rich) Semich, Frances Powell, Frank Paul (Michele) Ambrozic; grandchildren, Kelly, John, Vince, Angie, Tony, Amanda, Jackie, Natalie and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Magdalene, Brock, London, Hannah, Ruby, Scarlet, Rhodes and Ryland. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Capistran Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. Julia was first and foremost a loving mom and grandma. There was always room at the table for one more. We grew up on homemade bread, jellies, pierogies, and fruit pies. She loved her garden, nothing beat propagating roses, dead heading zinnias and pulling weeds. She was a fierce and loyal friend. Mom was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. We are extremely grateful for the loving care Mom received from both the Baptist Homes and Bridges Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Homes Society, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234 or Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Rd., Trafford, PA 15085.