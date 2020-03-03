Home

Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Blaise Parish
Midland, PA
JULIA MODANY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA V. HEIDEL MODANY


1931 - 2020
JULIA V. HEIDEL MODANY Obituary
MODANY JULIA V. HEIDEL

Age 88, of Ohioville, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born July 19, 1931, in Monaca, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Heidel. A resident of Ohioville for over 60 years, Julia was a faithful member of St. Blaise Parish, Midland, where she was active with the Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers Guild, St. Anthony Ladies Guild, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She also made rosaries for the parish and was a money-counter. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Albert F. Modany, Sr in April, 2009; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas G. and Jeanne Modany; grandson, Anthony T. Modany; sisters, Mary Trella, Anna Nunzir, Helen Neese, and Josephine Seech; brother, George Heidel; brothers-in-law, Pete Trella, John Nunzir, Joseph J. Vular, John Neese, Paul Seech, Joseph Modany, Sr., and John Modany, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Sue Heidel. She will be greatly missed by two sons, Albert F. (Gloriann) Modany, Jr., and Robert G. (Julie A) Modany, all of Ohioville; two daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Flanagan, Pittsburgh, and Regina (Michael) Patterson, Ohioville; one sister, Elsie Vular, Monaca; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Patti) Modany, Patricia Modany, Dolores "Dolly" Vanegas, Kenneth (Barbara) Groscost, and Gabriel (Carolyn) Modany, Jr.; along with grandchildren, Alex, Jason, and Laura Modany, Adam (Nicole Henninger) Flanagan and Kaitlynn Flanagan, Gregory (Jessica), Andrew, and Courtney Modany, Angela (Forrest) Jones, Nicholas Modany, Rachel and Zackary Patterson, and Tiffany Bartoles; great-grandchildren, Angelina, Lily, Jaycee, and Carter Modany, and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Julia's nephew, Fr. Robert J. Vular, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Parish, Midland. Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Julia was a spiritual, compassionate woman who spread her unconditional love to all those she met; whether a stranger, family, or friend, she saw everyone as a child of God and mimicked the love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julia's name may be made to St. Blaise Parish, or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
