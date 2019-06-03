WOVCHKO JULIA (KUZIO)

Age 96, of Robinson Twp., passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Julia was born in Avella, PA, the daughter of the late Joseph Kuzio and Anna Suchecka of Ohio. The beloved wife of 67 years of the late Charles Wovchko. The loving mother of Charles (Eve). A devoted grandmother of Brendan (Stacy) and David. Proud great-grandmother of Maxwell Wovchko. Julia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Katherine Bish, Mary Kuzio and Rose Jena; brothers, Pete, John and Walter. Mrs. Wovchko was employed by the Montour School District for 28 years as a baker. She was an avid reader, artist, seamstress, and she most of all loved gardening. She gave her all to her family, and could brighten the rainiest of days. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbors, who will be received Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Parastas at 7 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019.

