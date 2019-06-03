Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA WOVCHKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA (KUZIO) WOVCHKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JULIA (KUZIO) WOVCHKO Obituary
WOVCHKO JULIA (KUZIO)

Age 96, of Robinson Twp., passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Julia was born in Avella, PA, the daughter of the late Joseph Kuzio and Anna Suchecka of Ohio. The beloved wife of 67 years of the late Charles Wovchko. The loving mother of Charles (Eve). A devoted grandmother of Brendan (Stacy) and David. Proud great-grandmother of Maxwell Wovchko. Julia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Katherine Bish, Mary Kuzio and Rose Jena; brothers, Pete, John and Walter. Mrs. Wovchko was employed by the Montour School District for 28 years as a baker. She was an avid reader, artist, seamstress, and she most of all loved gardening. She gave her all to her family, and could brighten the rainiest of days. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbors, who will be received Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Parastas at 7 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019.


www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now