Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
Ag 92. Formerly of Greenfield, was called home peacefully to be with the Lord and his blessed mother on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Juliana resided in Greenfield for 79 years prior to moving to Cranberry Township. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert who passed on July 23, 2002. Devoted mother to Juliana M. of Scott Township, Albert (Denise) of Cranberry Township. Most loving Baba to Jessica (Jim) Pyle, Jennifer (Gabriel) Buxareo, Angela (Anthony Aliucci) Onda and Andrew (Danielle) Onda. Most treasured great Baba to Allison, Tyler Pyle, Gemma Aliucci, Alexander Onda, Tyler and Spencer King. Daughter of the late George and Juliana Toma. Sister of the late George (Germaine) and Rosemary Toma. Survived by several nieces and nephews and "special" godchildren, Deborah Papclak and Joseph Kolcun. Juliana was a devoted lifelong parishioner of the former St. Joachim's parish. Special thanks to best friend Betty Dzurikanin, Rev. Andrew Fisher, Peg Moravec, and the late Jackie Maloney. May she and her departed family rest in peace. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
