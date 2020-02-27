|
ZULLA JULIANA M.
Age 93, peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born May 8, 1926 a daughter of the late William and Bertha Knerr of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Zulla; devoted mother of Barbara Lackovic, Sharon Juli (Gloria), Cynthia (Tony) Crutchfield, Robin Mulkern Doleno, and Valerie (John) Shock; loving grandmother of Eric (Joyce), Christa, Michael, Stephanie, Denise (Mike), John (Stephanie), Luke (Alisha), Katie, Jacob (Toni), Jillian, Pamela, Melissa (Sid), Kanaan (Natalie), and Tracy (Jon); cherished great-grandmother of Richard, Kristin, Alexander, Sean, Matthew, Colette, Isabelle, Danica, Mason, Faith, Colt, Jacob, Rebecca, Jahzel, Jackson, Heather, Anjali and Indy; proud great-great-grandmother of Lily and Keira; sister of the late Kathryn B. Mahoney (Donald); also survived by nieces and nephews. Juliana will be remembered for her hard work and 20+ years of volunteering with the Dormont AARP. She especially enjoyed spending many fun-filled summers at Farma Campgrounds with her family and longtime friends. Most importantly, she will be fondly remembered for her abundant love, resiliency and compassion for her family whom she adored. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Juliana's friends at Brookdale of Mount Lebanon and the Team for their care, support and attention over the past 7 years. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:00 o'clock. Interment in Queen o Heaven Cemetery will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Hospice or Friends of Dormont Pool. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020