JULIANNA T. "JUDIE" (HALUS) MATTHEWS

MATTHEWS JULIANNA T. "JUDIE" (HALUS)

Of West Mifflin, on March 5, 2019, age 69. Beloved wife of 47 years of James "Jim" Matthews; loving mother of James Matthews, Tina Matthews-Hayes, Christopher (Sacha) Matthews and Julianna (Dan) Debrah; Nudjma of Jewlina, Elizabeth, Ellie, Joshua, Killian, Noah, Steven, Andrew and the late MJ. She was predeceased by her two brothers and her parents. Julianna was an active member at Holy Spirit Church where she taught CCD for over 25 years and ran the fish fry for 17 years where she was known as the "Crab Cake Queen". Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
