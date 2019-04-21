AARON JULIANNE K.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Julianne K. Aaron, "The Aunt," passed peacefully. She is survived by 76 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and many friends. She was retired from Georgetown University and still volunteered at the Georgetown Hospital and Washington Home and Community Hospice. A viewing will be Monday, April 22 at DEVOL FUNERAL HOME, (Complimentary valet parking from 6-8 p.m.) 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW, DC 20007 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in DC. A viewing will be held at MCCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 24, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 25 at St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett St., Pittsburgh. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.