HERMANN JULIE
Age 77, of Robinson Township, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman; stepmother of Lauren (Steve) Dennis; dear sister of Frances Langman, Marilyn (Paul Fronko) Langman, Robert (Lorraine) Langmann, Ronald (Shirley) Langman; grandmother of Amber and Tiffany; also four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Julia Langmann and her brother, Fred. Julie loved to read and was an avid bingo player at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Family and friends will gather Friday, September 6th from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the Amor, 5407 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Arrangements are entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, adjacent to the Amor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019