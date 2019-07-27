|
MIELNICKI JULIE
Age 78, of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife for 56 years of Stephen Mielnicki; dear mother of Stephen E. (Pamala) and Christianna Mielnicki; loving grandmother of Alex, Brandon, and Ryan; sister of Edward (Jenny) TuFexis; aunt of Joanna (Aaron) Robbins and James (Hannah) TyFexis. Jul was a member of St. Thomas More Church and former office manager for Pulchlowski Custom Homes and also Glidden Paints. She was an avid Pirates fan, enjoyed Phipps Conservatory, the National Aviary and her yearly Caribbean cruises. Friends welcome Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Ft. Couch Rd. (Opposite Macy's South Hills Vilage). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Thomas More Church. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019