NEDOBYLEK JULIE
Age 85, of Greenfield, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Caroline Opyrchal, Rudy Nedobylek and Alice Carson; survived by her loving sister, Rose White; beloved aunt of Cindy, Dave and Steve Carson, Ann Potocnik, Stan and Dave Opyrchal. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in The EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019