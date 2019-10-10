|
DOLNEY JULIUS STEPHEN
Julius Stephen Dolney on October 8, 2019, age 93, of West Mifflin. Son of the late Stephen and Mary (Glover) Dolney; beloved husband of Lois "Jean" (Reidosh) Dolney of 71 years; father of Dr. James K. (Christine) Dolney of Virginia Beach, VA, Bonnie Snyder of Virginia Beach, VA, and Gary J. (Maureen) Dolney of Irwin, PA; loving brother of the late Matilda, William, John, Marcella, Ralph, Eugene and Rita; grandfather of Michelle L. (Jeremy) Burchett, Douglas F. (Alexis) Castor, Jason M. (Adrienne) Dolney, Matthew J. Dolney, Lauren J. Dolney, Mitchell J. Dolney; great-grandfather of Brianna Burchett, Jeremy Burchett, Jr., Zachary Castor, Aleeya Dolney and Jessica Dolney. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church West Mifflin. Julius was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Force. He was a lifetime member of Homeville VFC, a very active member in Resurrection Church, as well as an avid bowler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . http://www.stjude.org/ www.savolskisfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019