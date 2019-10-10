Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIUS DOLNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIUS STEPHEN DOLNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIUS STEPHEN DOLNEY Obituary
DOLNEY JULIUS STEPHEN

Julius Stephen Dolney on October 8, 2019, age 93, of West Mifflin. Son of the late Stephen and Mary (Glover) Dolney; beloved husband of Lois "Jean" (Reidosh) Dolney of 71 years; father of Dr. James K. (Christine) Dolney of Virginia Beach, VA, Bonnie Snyder of Virginia Beach, VA,  and Gary J. (Maureen) Dolney of Irwin, PA; loving brother of the late Matilda, William, John, Marcella, Ralph, Eugene and Rita; grandfather of Michelle L. (Jeremy) Burchett, Douglas F. (Alexis) Castor, Jason M. (Adrienne) Dolney, Matthew J. Dolney, Lauren J. Dolney, Mitchell J. Dolney; great-grandfather of Brianna Burchett, Jeremy Burchett, Jr., Zachary Castor, Aleeya Dolney and Jessica Dolney. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church West Mifflin. Julius was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Force. He was a lifetime member of Homeville VFC, a very active member in Resurrection Church, as well as an avid bowler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . http://www.stjude.org/ www.savolskisfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIUS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now