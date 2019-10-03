Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
JUNE A. HADLEY


1934 - 2019
JUNE A. HADLEY Obituary
HADLEY JUNE A.

June A. Hadley, age 85, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Baldwin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 30, 2019. June is survived by her loving Children, George (Maryann) Hadley, Linda (Gerald) Martis and Donald (Judith) Hadley. Cherished Gaga of  Stephanie (Grant) Craig, Justin Hadley, Jenna Martis, Gerald Martis and Vanessa Hadley. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 39 years to George A. Hadley; and her Parents, Clarence and Audrey Shephard. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made in June's honor to the at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
