June A. Hadley, age 85, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Baldwin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 30, 2019. June is survived by her loving Children, George (Maryann) Hadley, Linda (Gerald) Martis and Donald (Judith) Hadley. Cherished Gaga of Stephanie (Grant) Craig, Justin Hadley, Jenna Martis, Gerald Martis and Vanessa Hadley. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 39 years to George A. Hadley; and her Parents, Clarence and Audrey Shephard. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made in June's honor to the at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019