JUNE (SOCHATOFF) BELKIN-DIETRICH

JUNE (SOCHATOFF) BELKIN-DIETRICH Obituary
BELKIN-DIETRICH JUNE (SOCHATOFF)

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, June Belkin-Dietrich, loving and beloved wife of Barry M. Dietrich, of the North Shore, and recently, Gibsonia; mother of Frances (Scott) Shahan and Ronald (Kelly) Belkin; sister of Millie Sochatoff Myers (late Bill Frederick); stepmother of Janis (Mitch) Rosenburg and Dwight (Carolyn) Dietrich. June had a distinguished career as an editor and bi-lingual communication specialist, beginning with her first post-collegiate position as a bi-lingual executive assistant at U.S. Steel Corp. With an M.A. in linguistics, she went on to editorial positions with the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Latin-American Studies, Florida International University, Mellon Bank, and Fi-Serv. Special thanks to Georgiann Gonzales for loving, supportive assistance to June and Barry. A memorial gathering will be announced later. Contributions gratefully accepted by the Pittsburgh Public Theater or the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
