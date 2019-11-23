Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 94, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Houck; loving mother of Laurel A. Houck (Harry Mundorff); grandmother of Erik Wiesemann (Alicia) and Heather Wiesemann (David Morgan); great-grandmother of Mischa (Ben), Max, KC, Evan, Alaina and Aiden; sister of Dale Campbell (Sue); also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25th at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Bill Ellis officiating. Interment following in Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Homeless Outreach at www.lightinmycity.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
