BIBEY JUNE L. (POER)
Age 88, of Carnegie, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Bibey; loving mother of Caryn Sousa and Darcy Perock; sister of the late Jerry Poer; grandmother of Kayla and Nicklos Phillips and the late Shane Phillips; also survived by six great-grandchildren. NO VISITATION. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019