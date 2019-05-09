Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
More Obituaries for JUNE BIBEY
JUNE L. (POER) BIBEY

JUNE L. (POER) BIBEY Obituary
BIBEY JUNE L. (POER)

Age 88, of Carnegie, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Bibey; loving mother of Caryn Sousa and Darcy Perock; sister of the late Jerry Poer; grandmother of Kayla and Nicklos Phillips and the late Shane Phillips; also survived by six great-grandchildren. NO VISITATION. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
