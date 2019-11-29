|
A wife, mother and grandmother, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on November 22nd. June was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 20, 1931 to Daniel and Harriet (Wagner) Tritten. She graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing and later, worked at the Cleveland Clinic and Shadyside Hospital. On June 19th, 1954, she married Louis LeBras in Cleveland. June raised their three children (Robert, Carol, and Elizabeth) in Paris and Pittsburgh. She was a passionate gardener, a hobbyist painter, and a school volunteer at Avonworth Elementary School and Sewickley Academy. After Louis passed away on April 19th, 2009, June lived alone but remained independent and was always surrounded by her close circle of friends as they enjoyed lunches, poolside socials and shopping. To the end, June was feisty and strong-minded and quick-witted, cherished by her family and friends. June is survived by her sister, Karen of Ross and her children, Robert of Bellevue; Carol of Chicago; and Elizabeth; her son-in-law, Roderick, and grandson, Brent of Washington, DC. On November 24th, she was buried at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Close friends paid tribute to June at a reception at Shannopin Country Club later that day. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements entrusted to McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES.
