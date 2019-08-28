Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
View Map
JUNE SAMMONS
JUNE LEEDS (MASTASCUSA) SAMMONS


1931 - 2019
JUNE LEEDS (MASTASCUSA) SAMMONS Obituary
SAMMONS JUNE LEEDS (MASTASCUSA)

Of Lincoln Place, on August 26, 2019, age 88.  Beloved wife the late Johnny Leeds and the late John L. Sammons; daughter of the late Nicholas and Jennie (Bracco) Mastascusa; aunt of Susan Comis. Linda Schnieder, Steve Mader and the late John Paul Mastascusa; great-aunt of Nichole Schnieder; "aunt" of Mimi Pollock; sister of the late Susan Cirilli, Jean Mader, Antoinette "Toni" Comis, John Mastascusa, Arthur Mastascusa and Nicholas Mastascusa, Jr.  June was the assistant manager at Tri Boro Federal Credit Union.  Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Angels Church, Hays. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall.  


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
