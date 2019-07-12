WEISSEG JUNE LOIS

Age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Weisseg, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage; daughter of the late Edward and Letty (Anselm) Weis; loving sister of the late Margareth Hagge; dear grandmother of the late Lauren Weisseg; loving mother of Bruce (Ellen) Weisseg, Craig Weisseg, Mark (Judy) Weisseg and Carol (Michael) Butler; dear grandmother of Matthew (Michelle) Weisseg, Eric (Tiffany Fraley) Weisseg, Daniel (Megan) Weisseg, Melissa (Brad) Kauffman, Patrick Weisseg, Kevin (Amanda) Butler; great-grandmother of Andrew, Thomas, Joshua, Henry, John and Baby Boy Kauffman, who is on the way. She always treasured the time spent with her family. June was passionate in her faith, being an active member of North Hills Christian Church where she served as the organist for over 20 years, having previously served as the organist at three other churches for over 25 years. She was a longtime volunteer with her husband at the Kane Regional Center, providing religious services for the shut-ins. She and her husband were avid golfers and she also loved to play with her dearest friend Freda. She loved to play cards every night with her family and most of all her bridge club for over 40 years with Freda, Ruth and Marlene. June was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and later moved to Chicago and then to Pittsburgh in 1972. Friends will be received on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m., in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the North Hills Christian Church, 778 Thompson Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA. 15237. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Hills Christian Church.