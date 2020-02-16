Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
JUNE M. (DiSALVO) REINBOLD

JUNE M. (DiSALVO) REINBOLD Obituary
REINBOLD JUNE M. (DiSALVO)

Age 83, of Wexford on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Loving wife of Gene Reinbold for 60 years; cherished mother of Jeanette Logan (Herb Logan, Jr.) and Stephen Reinbold (Mimi); loving "Grammy" of Jessica, Daniel and Hannah Logan and Benjamin and Gabrielle Reinbold; sister of Chuck DiSalvo and the late Bill DiSalvo; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  There is no visitation. There will be a celebration of June's life on Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.  at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , Pittsburgh Office 412-261-5040 or Amedisys Hospice of Butler 724-431-4170  Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Wexford. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
