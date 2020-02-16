|
REINBOLD JUNE M. (DiSALVO)
Age 83, of Wexford on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Loving wife of Gene Reinbold for 60 years; cherished mother of Jeanette Logan (Herb Logan, Jr.) and Stephen Reinbold (Mimi); loving "Grammy" of Jessica, Daniel and Hannah Logan and Benjamin and Gabrielle Reinbold; sister of Chuck DiSalvo and the late Bill DiSalvo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There is no visitation. There will be a celebration of June's life on Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , Pittsburgh Office 412-261-5040 or Amedisys Hospice of Butler 724-431-4170 Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020