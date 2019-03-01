Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
JUNE O. (DOAK) FROHNERT


JUNE O. (DOAK) FROHNERT Obituary
FROHNERT JUNE O. (DOAK)

Age 89, of Dorseyville, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved Wife of E. Richard "Dick" Frohnert, Jr. Born in Pittsburgh on March 25, 1929. Mother of E. Richard "Rick" (Betty) Frohnert, III of Wexford and Carol Frohnert of Smithton, PA.; grandmother of Ashley and Renee Frohnert, both of California. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, March 4, 2019, 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jennifer Fuhr officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
