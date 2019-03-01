|
FROHNERT JUNE O. (DOAK)
Age 89, of Dorseyville, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved Wife of E. Richard "Dick" Frohnert, Jr. Born in Pittsburgh on March 25, 1929. Mother of E. Richard "Rick" (Betty) Frohnert, III of Wexford and Carol Frohnert of Smithton, PA.; grandmother of Ashley and Renee Frohnert, both of California. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, March 4, 2019, 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jennifer Fuhr officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019