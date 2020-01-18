Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
JUNE P. LEHEW

LEHEW JUNE P.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, June P., age 81, formerly of Crafton. Daughter of the late John G. and Hazel B. Lehew; beloved sister of John G. (Sue) Lehew, Jr. and the late Marijane McLaughlin, Suzann Hindman, and twin sister, Jean W. von Briesen. Also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
