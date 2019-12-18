|
PLEASANT-GLENN JUNE P.
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, June P. Pleasant-Glenn, 73, of Wilkinsburg, PA. Wife of Alvin Glenn, Sr.; mother of Antoinette Pleasant; grandmother of Rqueal, Taisha and Jerome; great-grandmother of Antuan, Aaliyah and Azaire. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. on December 18, 2019 at Lincoln Avenue Church of God, 409 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh (East Liberty), PA, where the funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019