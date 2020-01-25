Home

Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-6183
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Sebastian R.C. Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Sebastian R.C. Church
Resources
JUSTINA E. BRUCHWALSKI


1947 - 2020
JUSTINA E. BRUCHWALSKI Obituary
BRUCHWALSKI JUSTINA E.

Justina E. Bruchwalski Baron, 72, of Belle Vernon, Friday, January 24, 2020. Born September 21, 1947, daughter of Bernard and Justina R. Walter Bruchwalski. Justina was a ticket manager from Pittsburgh Ballet Theater. Husband of Andrew E. Baron II; mother of Gabriel A. Baron of Henderson, NV, Geoffrey B. Baron of Canonsburg, Gina M. and Kenneth Amos of Peters Twp.; grandmother of Andrew Baron, Kelcie Amos, Kassidy Amos; sister of John and Teresa Bruchwalski of Monroeville. Preceded in death by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bernard and Helen Bruchwalski; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Mae Bruchwalski, and Bernice and Robert Welsch. Visitation Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183. Prayer Monday 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Sebastian R.C. Church. Donations to pancreatic cancer research online or at: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Condolences at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
