BRUCHWALSKI JUSTINA E.
Justina E. Bruchwalski Baron, 72, of Belle Vernon, Friday, January 24, 2020. Born September 21, 1947, daughter of Bernard and Justina R. Walter Bruchwalski. Justina was a ticket manager from Pittsburgh Ballet Theater. Husband of Andrew E. Baron II; mother of Gabriel A. Baron of Henderson, NV, Geoffrey B. Baron of Canonsburg, Gina M. and Kenneth Amos of Peters Twp.; grandmother of Andrew Baron, Kelcie Amos, Kassidy Amos; sister of John and Teresa Bruchwalski of Monroeville. Preceded in death by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bernard and Helen Bruchwalski; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Mae Bruchwalski, and Bernice and Robert Welsch. Visitation Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183. Prayer Monday 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Sebastian R.C. Church. Donations to pancreatic cancer research online or at: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Condolences at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020