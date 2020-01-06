Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
KALYN RAE WYLIE


1984 - 2020
KALYN RAE WYLIE Obituary
WYLIE KALYN RAE

Age 35, of Kittanning formerly of Penn Hills, passed away January 3, 2020. Kalyn was born September 25, 1984 as the beloved and beautiful daughter of Findlay C., III and Jodi (Ferguson) Wylie; cherished sister of Josh Wylie; loving granddaughter of the late Donald and Patricia (Watson) Ferguson and the late Findlay C. and Phyllis (Oliver) Wylie; special niece to Kevin (Anne) Ferguson, EJ (Bobbi) Ferguson, Kyle (Erika) Ferguson, Evelyn Wylie, Rich (the late Janice Pasinski) and the late Terry Wylie. Kalyn is also survived by many cousins and very dear friends. Kalyn was a graduate of Chatham University with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biology and minoring in Chemistry. Kalyn worked for Grane Hospice as a nurse where she worked with a kind heart and a hardworking spirit. Kalyn will be missed dearly by her family, friends and all who knew her. All of the good times she shared with her loved ones will be remembered forever. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 and from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery. Kalyn's family would like to extend special thanks to the William Schleifer family and to Matt Black. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6929 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
