Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ace Hotel
Pittsburgh, PA
KAMAL ELDIN MOHAMMED YOUSSEF

KAMAL ELDIN MOHAMMED YOUSSEF Obituary
YOUSSEF KAMAL ELDIN MOHAMMED

Aged 96, of Dayton, PA, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a prolific international artist, a civil engineer, and a successful businessman. He was preceded in death by Maria (Altschuller), his wife of 60 years. Kamal is survived by his children: Saul, Mounira, her husband George Ragsdale, their children Alexa and George III, great-grandson Antonio, son Hisham, his wife Rebecca Slak, and their sons Ivan and Leo. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to VNA Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Suite 3000, Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or in support of your local food bank. A memorial service to celebrate Kamal Youssef's life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2-5 p.m. at the Ace Hotel in Pittsburgh. Children are welcome and valet service will be available.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
