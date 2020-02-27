Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
KARAN LACH
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME
216 44th Street
Lawrenceville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:45 PM
WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME
216 44th Street
Lawrenceville, PA
KARAN A. (BAILEY) LACH

KARAN A. (BAILEY) LACH Obituary
LACH KARAN A. (BAILEY)

Age 67, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" Lach; loving mother of Karan (John) Morris, Christine (Christopher) Burns and Gloria (Thomas) Jenkins; devoted grandmother of Eugene III, Anthony, Christopher, Justin, Sadies, Brendan, Bean, Thomas, Jacob, Maxwell, Mason and Landon; cherished great-grandmother of Anthony, Zane, Vienna, Kylie, Eugene IV and Kason; sister of the late Denny, Cookie and Linda. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
