LACH KARAN A. (BAILEY)
Age 67, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" Lach; loving mother of Karan (John) Morris, Christine (Christopher) Burns and Gloria (Thomas) Jenkins; devoted grandmother of Eugene III, Anthony, Christopher, Justin, Sadies, Brendan, Bean, Thomas, Jacob, Maxwell, Mason and Landon; cherished great-grandmother of Anthony, Zane, Vienna, Kylie, Eugene IV and Kason; sister of the late Denny, Cookie and Linda. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:45 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020