KAREN A. (FORSYTHE) BARTON

BARTON KAREN A. (FORSYTHE)

Age 72, of Wexford, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of David Barton for 52 years; loving mother of Tracy Zassick (Joe) and David Barton; sister of Michael Forsythe; grandmother of Christine Zarilla, Raymond Zarilla and Joey Zassick; great-grandmother of Zachary Zassick. Family and friends received Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Hillman Cancer Center. Checks payable to University of Pittsburgh Cancer Research c/o Development Office, 5150 Center Ave., Suite 1 B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
