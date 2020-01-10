|
|
CATULLO KAREN A.
Karen A. Catullo, 68 of Oakmont passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved Wife for 42 years of Charles P. Catullo; loving mother of Michael (Brooke) Catullo, Matt (Rachel) Catullo, and Mark Catullo; grandmother of Christian Tamburro, Benjamin and Rylee Catullo, Parker Catullo, and Charlie Catullo; sister of Donald Widlocher, Janet (LeRoy) Adams, and the late Otto and Ralph Widlocher. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Plum, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and baking. Karen was employed for 37 years at What's Cookin' at Casey's in Oakmont. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 p.m until time of 7:30 p.m. funeral service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020