|
|
FLAHERTY KAREN A. (FORSE)
Age 76, of Brookline, formerly Mt. Washington, passed peacefully on July 3, 2019. Loving wife of Cliff Flaherty; beloved daughter of the late Berwood and Catherine (Whalen) Forse; cherished mother of Angela Flaherty Miller (Robert Dyke), Kathleen Carr (Kevin Israel) and Joseph P. Flaherty (Denise); dear sister of Clarissa Cortese (Paul) and the late Berwood "Buddy" Forse; adoring grandmother of Melissa Wallace (Daniel), Calee Carr (Chris Renda), Teddy and Jackson Miller; happily the great-grandmother to Ashley Wallace, Hunter and Paisley Renda; a special aunt to Nina; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services private per Karen's request. BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019