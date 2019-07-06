Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN A. (FORSE) FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN A. (FORSE) FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY KAREN A. (FORSE)

Age 76, of Brookline, formerly Mt. Washington, passed peacefully on July 3, 2019. Loving wife of Cliff Flaherty; beloved daughter of the late Berwood and Catherine (Whalen) Forse; cherished mother of Angela Flaherty Miller (Robert Dyke), Kathleen Carr (Kevin Israel) and Joseph P. Flaherty (Denise); dear sister of Clarissa Cortese (Paul) and the late Berwood "Buddy" Forse; adoring grandmother of Melissa Wallace (Daniel), Calee Carr (Chris Renda), Teddy and Jackson Miller; happily the great-grandmother to Ashley Wallace, Hunter and Paisley Renda; a special aunt to Nina; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services private per Karen's request. BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now