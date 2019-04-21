|
JACKO KAREN A. (SPANGLER)
Surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 18, 2019, of Monroeville, formerly of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 52 years to Richard Jacko; loving mother of Richard Jacko and his wife, Darnell, and Diane Lisovich and her husband, Matt; dear gram of Dylan, Mercedes, Richie, Alaina, Matthew, Julianne, Mason and April; great-grandmother of Tanner, Logan, Maverick, and Zoie.; sister of James and Clarence (Smokey) Spangler and the late Charles Edgar Spangler. Karen retired after 42 years as a production coordinator with Westinghouse Emerson. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A blessing service will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019