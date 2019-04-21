Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
KAREN A. (SPANGLER) JACKO Obituary
JACKO KAREN A. (SPANGLER)

Surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 18, 2019, of Monroeville, formerly of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 52 years to Richard Jacko; loving mother of Richard Jacko and his wife, Darnell, and Diane Lisovich and her husband, Matt; dear gram of Dylan, Mercedes, Richie, Alaina, Matthew, Julianne, Mason and April; great-grandmother of Tanner, Logan, Maverick, and Zoie.; sister of James and Clarence (Smokey) Spangler and the late Charles Edgar Spangler. Karen retired after 42 years as a production coordinator with Westinghouse Emerson. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale.  A blessing service will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
