WIEN KAREN A. SEELAR
Age 77, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born January 26, 1942, in Erie, the daughter of the late Kathryn "Toots" and Bob Seelar. After attending Westminster College, she went on to earn a Master's of Religious Education from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. She was a Child Counselor for most of her adult career at Family's in Transition, helping children cope with divorce and step-families. Karen was a very longtime member of The Association for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia Beach, VA through which she pursued spiritual development and healing knowledge through the Cayce Reading. She taught Tai Chi and later in life became very involved in Paneurhythmy sacred dance. Karen had a generosity of soul that was exceptional, positively impacting the lives of countless friends. She was also a healer whom many credit bringing comfort and relief from physical suffering. During her years in Pittsburgh and Erie respectively, she was a member of both the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh and the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Wien Fagans; grandchildren, Connor and Annabelle Fagans; and her brother Robert H. Seelar II. Memorials may be made to the Association for Research and Enlightenment. A celebration of her life will be held in both Pittsburgh and Erie in mid-April with details to be published in both the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Erie Times-News at a later date. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020