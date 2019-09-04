|
KMETZ KAREN ANN
Of West Homestead, age 55. Karen lost her 11-year battle with stage 4 breast cancer on August 1, 2019, while vacationing with her family in Ocean City, MD. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Joseph Kmetz of West Mifflin, Karen is survived by husband David George, sister Linda Kmetz (Allan Opsitnick) of O'Hara Twp., brother Joseph Kmetz (Kathy Devine) of Colts Neck, NJ and niece Nicole Kmetz (David Rothgeb) of Burlington, KY. as well as sisters-in-law Lynn George of Munhall and Debby George of Port Vue, and brothers-in-law John George of Collegeville, PA, Joseph (Julie) George of Farmington Hills, MI, and Anthony (Daisy) George, of Springfield, GA. Karen was a graduate of West Mifflin North High School and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and was employed by the Duquesne University School of Nursing. Our family cannot express what the support and love of her Duquesne colleagues meant to her survival and to all of us. After being diagnosed in August, 2008, Karen fought valiantly, battling her cancer to a draw for years, until finally peacefully succumbing, her family with her. Karen was an advocate for programs for breast cancer survivors, including Our Clubhouse, Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine Annual Thrivers Cruise, and Camp Raising Spirits, an annual retreat for adults with cancer sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Karen was both a camper and core committee member for Camp Raising Spirits and dedicated herself to preparing programs for Camp events. Karen's design eye and artistic skill cannot be replaced. More importantly, Karen's courage and humor through her battle, and her optimism and soul, shall be missed forever. A memorial program will be held on Monday, September 23 from 5-7 p.m. in the Africa Room at the Duquesne University Student Union. All are invited. Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Raising Spirits, c/o 564 Forbes Avenue, # 1301, Pittsburgh PA 15219. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412)823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019