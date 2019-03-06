THOMPSON KAREN ANN

Age 75, of McMurray, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home, with her husband and family by her side. She was born on July 8, 1943 in Pittsburgh to the late Joseph and Marie Dengler. Beloved wife of Ralph S. Thompson for 43 years; loving mother of Sharon Hlawati, Leslie (Barry) Fleming, and the late Kimberly Bokenkamp; treasured grandmother of six; caring great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Robert and James Dengler; also survived nephews Jimmy, Joe and Rick Dengler and niece Nicole Martin. Karen was a life time member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her career for over 30 years as an English Teacher at Upper St. Clair High School and was the past president of the Giant Oaks Garden Club. Karen will be remember for being a true educator, caring nurturer, and love for her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Friday 11a.m. at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Rd., Bethel Park, 15102. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruthfred Lutheran Church Pastor's and/or Scholarship Fund. Please add or view tributes at

