CURTO KAREN ANNE

On Friday, March 29, 2019, age 72, passed away from this life at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, surrounded by her immediate family. She is joining her mother, Ann Lindberg Curto (deceased 2008) and father, Frank Sylvester Curto (deceased 1971). Karen's father was the horticulturist at the Phipps Conservatory for the City of Pittsburgh for many years and a prominent television and radio personality during the 1960's. The street in front of Phipps Conservatory and a park adjacent to Bigelow Blvd bear his name. Karen was born in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Chatham College with a B.A. in Experimental Psychology and Minor in Biology. She earned her M.A. at Bryn Mawr College in Experimental Analysis of Behavior. Karen then worked at the Bureau of Radiological Health in Rockville, Maryland for several years, after which she pursued studies in Toxicology and Pharmacology at West Virginia University where she earned her Ph.D. (1983). Over the years, Karen was a postdoctoral fellow in the Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry at the University of Pittsburgh and also a postdoctoral fellow and research assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at West Virginia University. Her early career was that of a committed and exacting researcher. From 1994-1998, Karen was a Research Associate in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Science, National Institutes of Health, Baltimore, MD. Karen joined the Department of Biological sciences at the University of Pittsburgh, in 1999 and in the years prior to retirement in 2017 was promoted to Senior Lecturer status. She taught freshman and Honors Biology and was fiercely dedicated to her students. Karen is survived by an aunt and uncle and many cousins; her brother, Frank S. Curto, Jr.; sister-in-law, Christine Curto; and beloved nephew and niece, Ryan Curto and Colleen Curto. Friends and family will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, April 12th from 2 – 6 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated at Calvary Church in Shadyside on Saturday, April 13th at 12:30 p.m. (Everyone please gather at church). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Cleft Palate Craniofacial Center; C/O Paul Casey, Director of Development; 440 Salk Hall, 3501 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh PA 15261 OR The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, 333 Mamaroneck Avenue #492, White Plains, NY 10605 or online at https://www.carcinoid.org.

freyvogelfuneralhome.com