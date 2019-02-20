|
BAIN KAREN B.
Age 80, of Monaca, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Cherished wife of William "Bill" Bain; loving mother of Scott A. Bain and Dana Bates; adored grandmother of Paige Victoria (Justin) Hoover and soon to be great-grandmother of Ryder William Hoover; beloved sister of Ruth (Jack) Schrieber; special friend of Lorene (Bill) King and Peggy (Russ) Maurer. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. At NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057 where services will take place Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019