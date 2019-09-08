|
|
ITTEL KAREN B.
Karen B. Ittel, age 86, of McCandless Township, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Katherine (Jones) Ittel. Sister of the late John Ittel. Aunt of Terri (Jim) Hesemann of Smyrna, TN; great-aunt of Michael & Scott Hesemann; cousin of Phyllis (Steve) Fox, Jessica & Amber Fox, Dr. James Logan, and Linda Croyle. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 285 Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 or North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. No Services. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., West View, PA. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019