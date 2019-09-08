Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN ITTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN B. ITTEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN B. ITTEL Obituary
ITTEL KAREN B.

Karen B. Ittel, age 86, of McCandless Township, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Katherine (Jones) Ittel.  Sister of the late John Ittel. Aunt of Terri (Jim) Hesemann of Smyrna, TN; great-aunt of Michael & Scott Hesemann; cousin of Phyllis (Steve) Fox, Jessica & Amber Fox, Dr. James Logan, and Linda Croyle. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 285 Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 or North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Rd.,  Allison Park, PA 15101. No Services. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., West View, PA. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now