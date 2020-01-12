|
|
BILLS KAREN (WICKROWSKI)
Age 61, of Plum, passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary T. Bills; loving sister of Russell (Patricia) Wickrowski and Ronald (Cathy) Wickrowski. Also survived by her niece and nephew, Dana and Drew Wickrowski. Preceded in death by her parents, Casimer and Rita (Helhowski) Wickrowski. Karen worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse, Medrad, and most recently NetApp, where she was a project manager. Services are private and entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Western PA, 933 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020