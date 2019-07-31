|
|
RECROSIO KAREN C.
Peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Salvino Recrosio; loving mother of Paul (Lisa) Recrosio and Angela (Nick) DeIuliis; sister of Kenneth (Nancy) Labik and Connie (Peter) Brozic and the late Lois Reppar; proud grandmother of Casey, Sophia, Karena and Angelia Recrosio and Jake, Hallie and Helene Cowan. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 and Friday, 2-4, 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019