CALLAHAN KAREN (KELLY)
On Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with breast cancer, Karen died peacefully with her family at her side. She was born on September 18, 1956 to Mary Jo Kelly and the late Richard W. Kelly, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Sam Callahan, her daughters, Kelli Combs (Greg) and Lisa Michels (Luke), and her grandchildren, Zac, Mia, and Rex Combs, and Colton, Ellanor, and Lucy Jo Michels. Karen is also survived by her siblings, Paula Kelly-Keller (Mike), Binny Tercek (Tom), Dick Kelly, Jr. (Sue), John Kelly (Carol), Tim Kelly (Tobey), and Christy Payne (Scott), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Kelly. Aside from being a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother, Karen worked for the US Department of Energy as a Chemical Engineer after graduating from the University of Maryland (Class of 1989) and St. Paul's Cathedral (Class of 1974). Despite facing and overcoming many challenges throughout her life, Karen always remained an incredibly loving and accepting person who used her own experiences to help others. She found strength in pursuing her passions, which included reading, traveling, yoga, and generally always being fashionable. She will be missed especially for her habit of spoiling her grandchildren, her love of animals, her warmth and intelligence, and her sense of humor. Though Karen's family is devastated to lose her physical presence in our lives, we are comforted by the fact that she is no longer in pain and the knowledge that she will live on in our hearts. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett Street, Morningside on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Karen's name to a cancer research foundation of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.