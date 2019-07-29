|
KECK KAREN D.
Age 70, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved wife of the late Howard R. Keck; loving mother of Michelle A. (Darren) Cox; daughter of the late John Howard and Mary Dorothy "Dottie" (Petrichek) Hughes; sister of the late John "Mickey" Hughes. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear. Visitation and services were held privately. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019