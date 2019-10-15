Home

Age 63, of Moon Twp., passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1955, in Washington, PA, a daughter of the late Phillip, Sr. and Mae (White) Read. She was the beloved sister of the late Keith Read, Patricia Campbell Read, and Phillip Read. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, George Kelley; her children, Robin (Marshall) Bruce, Melissa Scamman, Bobbie Jo (Kristofer) Boyle, and Corey Kelley; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Zach Krobot, Nicole Stahl, Kasey, Cody Scamman, Darian, Devin Law, Trinity Boyle; and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Chuck (Rhonda) Read. A memorial luncheon will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Hanover Fire Hall, 2697 State Route 18, Hookstown, PA 15050, to celebrate the life of Karen Kelley. Arrangements by the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
