Age 69, of Pittsburgh. Peacefully on November 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Sterling Chapple and Leila Brevard. Sister of the late Prudence Chapple, Audrey Carr, Jessie Benson, Marie Mattox, Sterling Chapple, James Brevard and Lemoine Brevard. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Darryle F. Carpenter, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Wendy Carpenter; grandchildren, Dia Scott, Darryle F. Carpenter, III, Donovan Carpenter, Delainey Carpenter; sisters, Alberta Thomas, Marsha Chapple, Deidra Chapple, Desiree Chapple; brother, Dale Chapple; and great-grandchildren, Marley Scott and Cairon Dotson. Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Avenue, 15206, where funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Professional services entrusted to Coston Funeral Home, Inc. 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019