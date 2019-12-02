Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
KAREN E. CHAPPLE

KAREN E. CHAPPLE Obituary
CHAPPLE KAREN E.

Age 69, of Pittsburgh. Peacefully on November 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Sterling Chapple and Leila Brevard. Sister of the late Prudence Chapple, Audrey Carr, Jessie Benson, Marie Mattox, Sterling Chapple, James Brevard  and Lemoine Brevard. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Darryle F. Carpenter, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Wendy Carpenter; grandchildren, Dia Scott, Darryle F. Carpenter, III, Donovan Carpenter, Delainey Carpenter; sisters, Alberta Thomas, Marsha Chapple, Deidra Chapple, Desiree Chapple; brother, Dale Chapple; and great-grandchildren, Marley Scott and Cairon Dotson.  Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Avenue, 15206, where funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.  Professional services entrusted to Coston Funeral Home, Inc. 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
